Watch Ed Sheeran bring out Macklemore for ‘Can’t Hold Us’ at Seattle show

Ed Sheeran brought out Macklemore for a performance of ‘Can’t Hold Us’ at his Seattle show this weekend – watch footage below.

Performing at Lumen Field on Saturday (August 26) as part of his North American ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘Mathematics’ tour)‘, Sheeran introduced Macklemore – real name Benjamin Hammond Haggerty – in his home city of Seattle.

“I have a real great love for Seattle,” Sheeran told the crowd. “And there’s an artist that I really love from here. I remember hearing him for the first time when I was in Australia, and I reached out on Twitter back in the day, and we got to be friends and now we’ve been friends for about 10 years.”

He added that he’d caught up with this friend earlier in the day and said: “You have to come out tonight.”

Macklemore’s 2012 song with Ryan Lewis, ‘Thrift Shop’, then began to play as he was welcomed to the stage, before the pair also performed ‘Can’t Hold Us’.

Watch footage below.

“What a moment, bring out @macklemore in Seattle for a home crowd,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post. “Will never forget that energy in the stadium. Thank you Ben for your time, and your city rocks x.”

Last month, Sheeran also welcomed Eminem onstage as a guest on his ‘Mathematics’ tour. Joining him in Detroit, where the rapper grew up, they performed ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Stan’.

The UK singer-songwriter has previously credited Eminem’s music with helping him “cure” his childhood stutter.

Sheeran released his fifth studio album ‘Subtract’ in May, which become the fastest-selling album of 2023. In a three-star review, NME wrote that “as death and depression enveloped his life, these brutal circumstances are reflected in these lo-fi missives”.

He’s now announced his second album of the year, ‘Autumn Variations’. The album will be released on September 29 via Sheeran’s own Gingerbread Man Records and, like ‘Subtract’, was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently shot down any suggestion that he would play the Super Bowl Halftime show. “I think it’s an American thing. I don’t have pizazz,” Sheeran said.