Watch Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Camila Cabello become spies in ‘South Of The Border’ video

It's the latest clip from Sheeran's 'No 6. Collaborations Project'

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B and Camila Cabello become spies in the new video for their collaboration ‘South Of The Border’.

The trio link up on the song taken from Sheeran’s recent collaborative album ‘No 6. Collaborations Project’.

The new video, set in a James Bond style, sees the trio undertaking a heist for an extremely valuable necklace. Cardi even manages to rap her verse while being tied up in some form of hostage situation. Watch it below.

Elsewhere on ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’, Sheeran collaborated with a number of superstars including Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Scott and Justin Bieber.

He recently shared a video for Stormzy collaboration ‘Take Me Back To London’, which saw the pair cruising around in a Rolls Royce.

Ed Sheeran recently finished up a mammoth world tour, and announced that he’s set to take an “18 month break”. It’s a well-earned one, too – it was recently revealed that Sheeran paid himself an equivalent of £47,000 a day in 2018.

Sheeran has recently responded to Wiley’s claims that he’s a “culture vulture”. It comes after Wiley reignited his ongoing argument with Drake whilst also seemingly dragging both Sheeran and Nicky Minaj into the ongoing feud. Wiley called Sheeran a “pagan” before terming him and Drake “the 2 worse culture vultures on the planet.”

However, the issue dates back to Wiley sending a series of negative Tweets about Sheeran’s remix collaboration with Stormzy.

Wiley then appeared to make light of the situation, walking around London this week wearing an Ed Sheeran mask.