Watch Ed Sheeran cosplay as Elton John in ‘Shivers’ music video

The video, directed by Dave Meyers, also stars 'The Carrie Diaries' actor AnnaSophia Robb

By Jackson Langford
Ed Sheeran in the 'Shivers' music video. CREDIT: YouTube/Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has delivered fans another new track from his forthcoming album, with the release of the album’s third cut ‘Shivers’.

A little more true to the typical Ed Sheeran than sound than its predecessor ‘Bad Habits’, the song also comes with a surrealist music video directed by Dave Meyers.

In the clip, Sheeran meets a woman, played by AnnaSophia Robb, in a diner. They then partake in a whirlwind romance as Sheeran tries to woo Robb in a number of trippy scenarios, including a runaway train, a street brawl and an homage to Sheeran’s friend, Elton John.

Watch the video below.

“I wrote this as soon as the Divide tour ended in a rented farm in Suffolk where we had set up a studio for a couple of weeks to see what happened,” Sheeran had previously said of the song on Instagram.

“It was written over the course of 3 days which is very different for me, but I felt it was too special to get wrong. it was originally meant to be the first single but I just didn’t see a world where ‘Bad Habits’ existed if it didn’t come out in the summer. Shivers always felt more autumnal.”

‘Shivers’ is the third song we’ve heard from Sheeran’s fifth album, ‘=’, which is due out October 29. It follows on from the EDM-tinged lead single ‘Bad Habits’, and ‘Visiting Hours’, an ode to his late mentor and friend, Michael Gudinski.

Late last month, Sheeran debuted a pair of new songs at a performance in Coventry, titled ‘First Times’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’. Both songs are set to feature on ‘=’, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’.

Sheeran and Elton John’s friendship made headlines in late August, when John revealed that Sheeran had gifted him a “giant marble penis” for the pop icon’s 74th birthday.

