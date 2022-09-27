Watch Ed Sheeran cover Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys during surprise club appearance

Ed Sheeran surprised clubbers in Ibiza with an impromptu, four-song set that featured a variety of karaoke classics – check out footage below.

On Monday night (September 26), Sheeran appeared onstage at the House In Paradise club at O Beach in Ibiza to perform his 2017 hit ‘Shape Of You’ after being introduced as “the biggest popstar in the world.”

He then launched into The Backstreet Boys‘ ‘I Want It That Way’ before diving into the crowd. Returning to the stage, he performed Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ended with his take on Britney Spears’ ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’.

Check out footage below:

House In Paradise promoter Joshua Makinson said (via the Evening Standard): “I was absolutely blown away that Ed has come to House in Paradise at O Beach. We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical.”

Later this week, Sheeran is set to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The musician said that the long-running series gave him “a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world”, adding: “In adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.”

Last November saw Sheeran perform a special live set within Pokémon Go shortly after the release of his fourth and most recent album, ‘=’.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play an intimate one-off concert in London next month to raise funds for mental health support charity Shout.

Sheeran has also backed the Music Venue Trust’s (MVT) ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign, which highlights the need for ownership in the UK’s grassroots music venues.

The initiative was first announced in May, following the news that legendary venues North London’s Nambucca and Sheffield’s Leadmill were closing their doors or under threat, respectively.

“’Own Our Venues’ is an initiative I’m really passionate about getting behind,” said Sheeran. “Small, independent venues are so, so important to the music community, and I’ve played some of my favourite gigs of my career in these rooms. We’ve got to do all we can to protect these beautiful venues that we’ve all come to love for years to come.”