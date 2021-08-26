Watch Ed Sheeran debut two new songs, ‘First Times’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’

Ed Sheeran debuted two new tracks during an intimate show in Coventry last night (August 25).

The singer-songwriter, who will release his fifth album ‘=’ in October, performed at the city’s 1500-capacity HMV Empire in celebration of the music retailer’s 100th birthday.

Sheeran’s 19-song set included his previous hits ‘Castle On The Hill’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘The A Team’ and ‘Shape Of You’, as well as recent singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Visiting Hours’.

The small crowd was also treated to two new ‘=’ songs, ‘First Times’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’ – you can check out footage of those performances and more below.

According to Music Week, fans began queuing for the special show from around 4:30am yesterday – 17 hours before Sheeran was due to arrive on stage.

“I love having a crowd here, this is great. And getting to play rooms like this again, it’s been quite a long time since I’ve played something that has a roof, if that makes sense, and I really, really love it,” the musician told the audience.

“This is where I spent so many nights of my life on my first album and second album, playing theatres and academies, and it is always the best buzz.”

Maisie Peters – whose debut album ‘You Signed Up For This’ arrives tomorrow (August 27) via Sheeran’s label Gingerbread Man Records – appeared as the opening act.

“I’m supporting Ed Sheeran tonight. I really cannot believe this and I am literally here that’s so wild,” she tweeted ahead of the gig. “Gonna scream ‘a team’ from side of stage with my whole chest.”

Ed Sheeran previously said that ‘=’ was the “best piece of work that I’ve ever done”, adding that the process of finalising its 14 tracks was “painstaking”.

“’=’ is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said in an official statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years – I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album.

“I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”