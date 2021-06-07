Ed Sheeran has answered questions from children as part of a BBC Radio 1 feature.

Questions for the pop superstar ranged from the innocuous (“what’s your favourite food?”) to trickier topics, such as whether he’s worked with someone he doesn’t like.

When asked “what’s the last lie you told?” Sheeran said that he tries not to lie but admitted it was probably a white lie to do with parenting.

Advertisement

“I try to be very, very honest in my life, because I feel like with lying, you always get caught out. There’s never a point where you don’t get caught out, so I can’t remember the last one, but it was probably a white lie to do with parenting,” he said.

Elsewhere, he revealed that he’s “definitely” worked with people he hasn’t got on with. “I would say 99.9 per cent of them are really great, but of course there’s gonna be one bad egg.”

Other questions from the 9 and 10-year-old kids in the clip that was uploaded to YouTube on Friday (June 4) included how much money does Sheeran have and whether he has plans for more cameos in movies.

To the latter question, he answered: “I actually got asked to do a cameo the other day for a movie, and it’s quite funny, so I might do it…I’m not an actor, so if someone goes, ‘Hey, do you wanna be in a movie?’ I will always say yes.”

In other news, Sheeran announced last week that he will perform his new, unheard single at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 event.

Advertisement

The gig, which will only be available to stream via Sheeran’s TikTok channel, will be filmed at Ipswich Town football club on June 25. It will be streamed from Ipswich at 9pm BST and will be free-to-view on TikTok. It will also be shown again on June 26 and July 9 for global audiences.

Sheeran’s last album was 2019’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project‘.