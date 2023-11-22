Watch Ed Sheeran join 50 Cent on stage in London to perform ‘Shape Of You’

50 Cent surprised fans at his show in London last night (November 21) by bringing out Ed Sheeran to perform ‘Shape Of You’.

The US rap star was playing at the O2 Arena on Tuesday as part of ‘The Final Lap‘, tour when a cube descended onto the stage emblazoned with the digital message “there is a monster in this box”.

Moments later, Sheeran emerged from underneath and began to sing his 2017 song ‘Shape Of You’.

Check out footage of the performance below.

Sheeran documented the surprise visit on his Instagram Story. “50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing ‘Shape Of You’,” he shared. He also filmed himself walking around backstage singing along to 50’s ’21 Questions’.

The rapper told the crowd to “turn it up even more” before performing some ad libs alongside Sheeran’s performance.

After his appearance, Sheeran watched the rest of the gig from the crowd and rapped along to songs like ‘In Da Club’.

50 Cent shared footage to his Instagram after the performance, writing that they “had the O2 going crazy” and he “had a ball”.

He also posted a picture of the pair backstage, writing: “My man came through for me tonight, BOOM. LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have hung out. 50 Cent, Sheeran and Eminem all collaborated on the track ‘Remember The Name’ from Sheeran’s 2019 ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’.

Back in the summer, Eminem joined Sheeran onstage during a stop on the US leg of the singer’s ‘Mathematics’ world tour.

Look who I ran into Ed Sheeran you know the vibes🤨get the strap #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/8DGdIebGot — 50cent (@50cent) July 15, 2018

50 Cent has been performing alongside Busta Rhymes as part of his 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

In February this year, the artist said he is open to writing new music when the time is right. He hasn’t released an album since 2014’s ‘Animal Ambition’, choosing instead to focus on other projects.