Watch Ed Sheeran make a surprise appearance at The Chainsmokers’ Vegas club show

Ed Sheeran has made a surprise appearance onstage with The Chainsmokers at a Las Vegas club. Check out footage of the moment below.

The electronic duo caught fans off guard during their set at a Las Vegas club when they were joined on stage by Ed Sheeran, and performed joint performances of the latter’s own tracks, as well as some less conventional choices.

Taking place at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas where Alex Pall and Drew Taggart were spinning records for fans, Sheeran made it to the event immediately after performing his rescheduled gig in the city, which was held at the Allegiant Stadium that same night.

Here, the singer joined the band on stage and treated the audience to some of his biggest hits including ‘Perfect’, ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shape Of You’.

It was elsewhere in the surprise appearance, however, that The Chainsmokers left the audience laughing, as they played a rendition of ‘Turn Down for What’ by DJ Snake and Lil Jon, but caught Sheeran off-guard by immediately replacing the song with ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ after the drop. Find footage of the moment below.

The duo also shared footage of the moment on their Instagram page earlier today (October 31), showing a clip of Ed on stage with them for a performance of their fan-favourite track ‘Closer’.

“Wowwww i never thought i’d serenade @teddysphotos on stage during closer,” the caption read. “But i guess dreams do come true”.

The stop at the Allegiant Stadium marked the last scheduled dates of Sheeran’s US tour, and also saw him bring out The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers to perform the band’s hit ‘Mr Brightside’. He is set to return to the UK for a couple of shows in London, before embarking on more European tour dates next year. Find all dates and any remaining tickets here.

In other Chainsmokers news, the duo recently shared the track ‘Jungle’ in collaboration with Mae Stephens and Alok, and also made headlines earlier this year after admitting to taking part in a threesome with a fan.