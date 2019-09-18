Watch Ed Sheeran make surprise appearance at Khalid’s O2 Arena show

It's their first performance of 'Beautiful People'

Ed Sheeran surprised fans last night (September 17) by showing up for a surprise duet at Khalid‘s O2 Arena show.

Despite recently revealing plans to take 18 months off after the conclusion of the ‘Divide’ tour, the pop giant joined the singer onstage to sing their collaboration ‘Beautiful People’.

After arriving on stage, Sheeran went straight into his verse on the track – which was nearly drowned by the screams from thousands of fans who had packed out the London venue.

“The moment Khalid brought Ed Sheeran out at the O2 Arena!,” one wrote on Twitter as they shared footage of the performance.

Another said: “This fucking man brought out Ed Sheeran tonight, if I were a man my balls would have touched the ground.”

Announcing his hiatus during a show at Ipswich’s Chantry Park last month, Sheeran told fans: “As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the ‘Divide’ tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing.

“There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

He also recently responded after Wiley accused him of being a “clout chaser”.