Watch Ed Sheeran serenade Courtney Cox with ‘Friends’-inspired song

Ed Sheeran has performed a snippet of a new song, ‘American Town’, serenading Friends star Courtney Cox in the process – watch the clip below.

Yesterday (September 21), the singer-songwriter shared a video of himself performing a new song ‘American Town’ for Courtney Cox, telling her that the song was inspired by her hit TV sitcom Friends.

“We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/Live the life we saw in Friends,” Sheeran sings during the song’s pre-chorus.

Watch a snippet of Ed Sheeran singing ‘American Town’ below.

Once Ed Sheeran finished performing his snippet, Cox asked: “Wait, that was really about the show Friends?” He replied: “Well, inspired by it.”

‘American Town’ is said to feature on the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album ‘Autumn Variations’. The album will be his second of the year, following ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’) in May. The new album is due for release on September 29 via his own Gingerbread Man Records and like ‘Subtract’, it was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

Earlier this month, Ed Sheeran announced two special gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where he’ll play ‘Autumn Variations’ in full. The shows will take place on November 18-19, and see Sheeran performing with a live band and string section. General sale tickets are on sale now. You can buy your tickets here.

Ed Sheeran’s ‘-‘ received a three-star review from NME‘s Nick Levine, who wrote: “Most of ‘-’ is doggedly one-paced, an often drawback of Dessner’s mellow production stylings. If it becomes a little samey in places, it could be argued that this is an authentic representation of the mental health issues Sheeran was working through at the time. Certainly, some of his lyrical refrains – breaking waves, falling tears – add to the impression that ‘-‘ is an unfiltered snapshot of this artist’s mindset at an especially low ebb.”