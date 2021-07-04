Watch Ed Sheeran’s vampire transformation in the behind-the-scenes video for ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran has revealed his transformational process into a slippery vampire in a new behind-the-scenes video for his latest single, ‘Bad Habits’.

Taking to Twitter to share the visual, the singer wrote “this was a lot of fun to shoot, apart from the jumping off a building bit x”.

Behind the scenes from the Bad Habits music video up on my youtube channel, this was a lot of fun to shoot, apart from the jumping off a building bit xhttps://t.co/XdFXVp8tik

Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram #BadHabits pic.twitter.com/0lHHpGNQeZ — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 2, 2021

Advertisement

Donning a hot pink suit and heavy eyeshadow, the three-minute clip begins with Sheeran suspended by wires and coursing over a twilight cityscape.

Introducing the behind-the-scenes special, Sheeran explains that ‘Bad Habits’ is the first single from his forthcoming album, teasing viewers by bleeping out the name as he says it, adding “you don’t know it’s called that yet”.

Watch the full video below:

The release of the EDM-influenced ‘Bad Habits’ last month marked Sheeran’s first solo single in almost four years, his last being 2018’s ‘Happier’.

Announcing the song’s release, Sheeran told fans, “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Advertisement

Dropping with an official Dave Meyers-directed music video, ‘Bad Habits’ – as Sheeran stated in the behind-the-scenes video – is the first cut from his forthcoming fifth full-length studio album and the follow-up to 2019’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’.

Sheeran performed ‘Bad Habits’ live for the first time last month, kicking off a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden.