Watch Eddie Vedder bring out Glen Hansard and daughter Olivia at Teenage Cancer Trust show

Eddie Vedder performed a solo set for the Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 series, and brought both his daughter Olivia and singer-songwriter Glen Hansard as special guests. Check out footage of the moment below.

READ MORE: Roger Daltrey on Teenage Cancer Trust and the chances of new music from The Who

The performance from the Pearl Jam frontman took place last night (March 24), closing out a week of gigs held at the historic Royal Albert Hall to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

Taking to the stage for the ‘Ovation’ show, following earlier sets from Paul Weller and Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Vedder launched into his seven-song set with an opening rendition of the Pearl Jam track ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town’.

Advertisement

It was later in his set however when he brought out Simon Townshend – the brother of The Who’s Pete Townshend – as his first special guest, followed by a surprise appearance from Glen Hansard. With the latter, the two performed a cover of Jerry Hannan’s ‘Society’ and ‘Falling Slowly’ by The Swell Season.

They also welcomed Vedder’s daughter Olivia to the stage during the set, where the three of them performed a rendition of ‘My Father’s Daughter’ – a track which they co-wrote for the soundtrack for Sean Penn’s Flag Day.

Check out footage of the moment and the setlist below.

Advertisement

Eddie Vedder’s Teenage Cancer trust setlist was:

1. ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town’

2. ‘Far Behind’

3. ‘She Asked Me’ (Simon Townshend cover with Simon Townshend)

4. ‘Society’ (Jerry Hannan cover, performed with Glen Hansard)

5. ‘My Father’s Daughter’ (Performed with Glen Hansard and Olivia Vedder)

6. ‘Falling Slowly’ (The Swell Season cover, performed with Glen Hansard)

7. ‘Porch’

Later in the night, Vedder took to the stage once more, joining The Who frontman and the shows’ curator Roger Daltrey to close out the last show of the 2024 series.

To end the set, Daltrey broke out a rendition of The Who’s classic track ‘Baba O’Riley’, and was joined on stage by previous performers on the night including Vedder, Robert Plant and Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.

It marked the second time that the Pearl Jam icon joined Daltrey on stage during the series, having also appeared as a special guest during The Who’s headline show at the venue on Wednesday (March 20).

Find footage of Vedder, Daltrey, Plant and Jones below.

Vedder’s inclusion in the 2024 edition comes after he joined The Who on stage at the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust concert in 2000. Since then, he has also joined Daltrey for a private cancer benefit show in Los Angeles in 2022, a charity event in Chicago in 2015 and a performance with The Who at Wembley Stadium in 2019.

Daltrey is stepping down as the curator for the Teenager Cancer Trust concert series this year after more than two decades. Since its initiation in 2000, the series has raised over £32million to support those struggling with cancer.

Speaking to NME in March 2023, Daltrey talked about how TCT had funded 29 age-specific specialist units in NHS hospitals across the UK. “We’ve done remarkably well, but it’s not to say we can’t do better,” he explained.

The singer will continue as an Honorary Patron of the charity, despite stepping down as curator of its annual concert series.