Watch Eddie Vedder mark Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday with ‘Long Shadow’ cover

Eddie Vedder has covered Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ track ‘Long Shadow’ to mark the late Clash musician’s 70th birthday – you can watch Vedder’s rendition below.

‘Long Shadow’ was originally released in October 2003 on the album ‘Streetcore’, which was completed following Strummer’s death in December 2002.

Vedder, who fronts Pearl Jam, has shared a campfire cover of ‘Long Shadow’ to mark Strummer’s 70th birthday yesterday (August 21).

Advertisement

“I just think that what Joe did with the Mescaleros and those records, those songs and those words, it was a very communal sound,” Vedder said of Strummer and his band at the end of his performance.

“I think when you have a communal sound, the listener feels like they can be part of that community. I can only imagine that he facilitated thousands and thousands of connections.”

A new box set celebrating Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ music is set to be released next month.

‘Joe Strummer 002: The Mescaleros Years’ marks the first time that a comprehensive anthology of the band’s work has been released.

Speaking about the project, Strummer’s widow Lucinda Tait, who serves as an executive producer on the box set, said: “There’s so much great music that Joe left us in his archive.

Advertisement

“To focus on Joe’s work with The Mescaleros was the natural second step on ‘002’ because those songs he made with them just seemed to resonate so strongly and reinvigorated his connection with his audience at a level he hadn’t experienced since his days with The Clash.”