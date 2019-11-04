Watch Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers cover Prince and Jimi Hendrix at LA gig

What a collaboration

Eddie Vedder and Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed up over the weekend to deliver their own take on Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘All Along The Watchtower’.

The performance came during the encore of an annual fundraising concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music – the non profit music school founded by RHCP bassist Flea almost twenty years ago.

While the Chilis also performed hits like ‘Soul to Squeeze’, ‘Suck My Kiss’ and ‘By the Way,’ Vedder performed a solo set of assorted Pearl Jam favorites.

For Vedder, it marked his latest high-profile duet in as many months, having teamed up with The Strokes in September for an epic cover of Pearl Jam’s ‘Hard To Imagine’, before topping it off with their own take on The Strokes’ very own ‘Juicebox’.

The Chili Peppers, meanwhile, recently paid tribute to the late Ric Ocasek by covering The Cars.