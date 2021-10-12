NewsMusic News

Watch Eels’ intergalactic new video for ‘Good Night On Earth’

The track is the most recent preview of Eels' upcoming new record 'Extreme Witchcraft'

By Sam Moore
eels
Mark Oliver Everett of Eels performs onstage during Dcode Festival on September 07, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Picture: Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Eels have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Good Night On Earth’ – you can watch the bizarre clip below.

The track is taken from the Mark ‘E’ Oliver Everett-led band’s upcoming 14th studio album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’, which is set for release on January 28, 2022 via PIAS and the band’s own E Works Records.

Directed by Steven Mertens, the primarily animated video for ‘Good Night On Earth’ builds up to “an intergalactic clash of the titans”. E stars in the clip as a newscaster who appears on TV as disaster strikes when an evil giant space lobster lands on Earth, forcing the musician to do battle with the creature.

“Just another newscaster-Godzilla-fighting-a-lobster-from-space video,” E said of the clip for the song, which you can watch below.

Speaking about ‘Extreme Witchcraft”s co-producer John Parish, E recently remarked: “John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met.

“But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Eels will head to the UK and Ireland in March 2022 for a set of tour dates in support of their new LP – you can see their upcoming tour schedule below.

March 2022
11 – Telegraph Building, Belfast
12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
14 – Roundhouse, London
15 – Albert Hall, Manchester
16 – Barrowland, Glasgow
17 – Rock City, Nottingham
18 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

