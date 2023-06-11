Watch Eels’ original line-up play together for first time in 25 years

The original line-up of Eels reunited on stage in Los Angeles last night (June 10) for their first performance together in 25 years – see what went down below.

Mark ‘E’ Everett formed the indie mainstays in 1995 alongside Jonathan ‘Butch’ Norton and Tommy Walter, with the pair leaving two years later.

Eels are currently touring their latest album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ and played Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Saturday.

During the show, Everett welcomed Norton and Walter on stage for a rendition of Argent’s 1973 track ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You’ for their first performance together in decades.

“The original Beautiful Freaks: Tommy, E & Butch onstage together for the first time since 1997,” Eels wrote on Instagram after the show. “Thanks LA for an amazing night! Where my freaks at? Right here.”

See footage of the performance below.

Reviewing Eels’ new album ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ upon its release in early 2022, NME said: “It certainly doesn’t sound like an album recorded remotely in collaboration with PJ Harvey foil John Parish, with E adding his parts at 4am while trying not to wake his son. The first half of the record throws back somewhat to the pair’s last collab on 2001’s abrasive ‘Souljacker’ – fuzzed up retro garage rock dominates the opening run of ‘Amateur Hour’ and ‘Good Night On Earth’.

“‘Nuggets’ is speckled with psychedelia and trademark E self-deprecation, and hosts an extremely belated kiss-off to Colin Firth for delivering the line “I can’t stand Eels” in Love, Actually.”

See Eels’ remaining US tour dates below. The band recently finished up a postponed UK and European leg of the ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ tour.

JUNE 2023

11 – The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA

13 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

14 – The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

16 – Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT

17 – Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

18 – Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

20 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

21 – Metro, Chicago, IL

23 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA

24 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA

25 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

27 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

28 – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

29 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

30 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA