Watch Eels’ special version of ‘Archie Goodnight’ ahead of royal christening

Frontman E sent a message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the video

Eels’ E has recorded a special video message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of the christening of their son, Archie.

The frontman shared the clip earlier today (July 5), in which he told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex he had forgiven them for giving their first child the same name as his son.

“I wanted to send you this special message to say no hard feelings about stealing my son’s name,” he said. “In fact, I’m going to sing you a special song from the new Eels album, ‘The Deconstruction’, a lullaby for my Archie. You can sing along to it with your Archie. We can both use it.”

E then played the short song, which features lyrics including: “So it’s time to go to sleep/Don’t make a peep/Little Archie, goodnight to you.” You can watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Eels will return to the UK next month as part of their latest European tour in support of 2018’s ‘The Deconstruction’. The band will play three shows in England, including one at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

Eels will play:

August

14 – Switzerland, Zurich, X-TRA

15 – Switzerland, Le Locle, Rock Altitude Festival

19 – UK, Nottingham, Rock City

20 – UK, Southampton, O2 Guildhall

21 – UK, London, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo (Buy tickets)

24 – Netherlands, Amsterdam, Once In A Blue Moon Festival

27 – Denmark, Copenhagen, The Grey Hall

28 – Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller

29 – Sweden, Stockholm, Debaser Medis



September

2 – Italy, Milan, Circolo Magnolia

4 – Austria, Linz, Posthof

6 – Spain, Barcelona, Razzmatazz

8 – Spain, Santiago de Compostela, Auditorio De Galicia

10 – France, Lyon, Radiant

Speaking to NME last year, E discussed the misconceptions that surround his band. “The one thing that I think is a recurring theme is the lazy headline journalism that ‘this is the depressing band’,” he said. “That’s completely missing the point, but I get it. You know, ‘Oh, Electro-Shock Blues is about his family dying – pass’. I get that kind of thinking, but for those that are willing to spend a little time with it, they’re going to find out that it’s the opposite.

“It’s really the ultimate life-affirming message. Someone can go through all that and find the blue sky when the clouds break. You can’t please everybody, so why try? If the kids like ice cream, you can’t always give them ice cream.”