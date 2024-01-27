Watch Elbow play new song ‘Lovers’ Leap’ on Graham Norton

Elbow performed their new single ‘Lovers’ Leap’ live on The Graham Norton Show last night (January 26) – check out the footage below.

The Manchester band returned this week (January 25) with news of their new album, with ‘Lovers’ Leap’ acting as the lead single.

The album is called ‘AUDIO VERTIGO’, their 10th studio record, and it will be released on March 22 via Polydor/Geffen. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Advertisement

Speaking on social media, the band’s lead singer Guy Garvey discussed the origins of the new single, writing: “‘Lover’s Leap’ began with a leap of faith from Pete Turner and Alex Reeves, Elbow’s rhythm section. And then I came up with that sort of spitty distorted horn line for a change – ended up me and Craig playing the melodica. Two big men playing a small instrument made the other guys laugh!”

“And then out came this tale of star-crossed lovers and spontaneous graffiti and gift-shop retail.”

Garvey has also said the album was built from “gnarly, seedy grooves created by us playing together in ‘garagey rooms’”. It was recorded throughout 2023 at Migration Studios in Gloucestershire and The Dairy in London, and mixed at the band’s facility at Blueprint Studios, Salford.

The band had previously told NME that their “inky” new album was on the way last year, calling it “a very sharp contrast to the last record.”

“The last one was made in lockdown and was very gentle, wistful and based on life, childhood, memories and fatherhood – all these very wholesome things,” Garvey said to NME. “With the bruising that the pandemic had given everyone, it felt the right time to do a record like that. But it came and it went like a goose fart in the fog. Not many people know that it was released because everyone released their records at the same time. It was released on the same day as Adele. Now it’s a great lost love for many people.

Advertisement

“That’s a beautiful, gentle record, whereas this is groove-based. It tackles some pretty full-on subjects, and it’s loads of fun as well.”

Elbow have also announced a 2024 arena tour – check out dates below and visit here for any remaining tickets.

Elbow 2025 UK arena tour dates are:

May 2024

Tuesday 7 – Brighton Centre

Thursday 9 – London’s The O2

Friday 10 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday 11 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Sunday 12 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 14 – Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 15 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena