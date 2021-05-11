BRITs 2021: Elton John and Years & Years team up for spectacular ‘It’s A Sin’ cover

Elton John and Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander teamed up for a cover of Pet Shop Boys‘ ‘It’s A Sin’ at the BRIT Awards 2021 tonight – watch below.

READ MORE: Here are the winners from the BRIT Awards 2021

After teasing the live collaboration on social media yesterday (May 11), the pair took to the O2 Arena for a spectacular performance of the 1987 single – which inspired the title of Russell T Davies’ recent drama, starring Alexander.

A studio version of the joint cover – produced by Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers, Scissor Sisters) and the Pet Shop Boys – is now available to stream/download, with proceeds going towards the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The incredible @eltonofficial and @yearsandyears perform their brand new charity single 'It's A Sin' in support of Elton John AIDS Foundation 🌟 #BRITs You can download the track now: https://t.co/1llrPerdNW pic.twitter.com/9bOMYBuwqV — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

The It’s A Sin TV show shone a light on the AIDS crisis of the 1980s’, with Alexander portraying Ritchie Tozer.

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, this year’s BRIT Awards ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their new single ‘Higher Power’ from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Headie One and more also took to the stage at The O2 Arena throughout the evening.

Winners include Haim (International Group), Arlo Parks (Breakthrough Artist), Dua Lipa (Female Solo Artist) and J Hus (Male Solo Artist).

Check back at NME.COM for all the latest news and interviews from the BRIT Awards 2021.