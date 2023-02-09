Watch Elton John beat Jack Harlow for ‘Triangle Player of the Year’ in Doritos Super Bowl ad

A new comedy Super Bowl ad featuring Elton John beating Jack Harlow to ‘Triangle Player of the Year’ has been shared ahead of the event this weekend.

In the clip for Doritos, which you can watch below, Harlow decides to swap his rapping career for the triangle.

The sketch then sees a bemused Missy Elliott ask: “You’re going to quit rap for a triangle?,” to which Harlow responds, “I gotta do me, Missy.”

His success causes the instrument to sell out in stores and he becomes the face of Triangle cologne.

At an awards ceremony at the end, Harlow is convinced he is going to win the prize for ‘Triangle Player of the Year’ before John sweeps in to collect the gong.

The latest ad comes after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently appeared in a teaser for an advert for Canadian whiskey that will be shown during the Super Bowl.

Ozzy Osbourne also appeared in an ad teaser for the event as an office worker for workforce management software company Workday.

The annual sporting event will take place on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna will be this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer. It will be her first live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The star was previously offered the chance to headline the halftime show in 2019. However, she turned down the invitation in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016 and effectively sidelined from the game by the organisation.

Meanwhile, Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour was recently confirmed the highest grossing of all time.

John will play the final UK show of his last ever tour at Glastonbury this year, after being confirmed as the festival’s first headliner back in December.

Harlow meanwhile recently announced a Las Vegas residency for spring 2023 and appeared in a teaser trailer for the forthcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump.