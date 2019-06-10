The two appeared together on stage in Sussex

Elton John and Taron Egerton surprised fans by performing together on stage last night. You can watch footage of the moment below.

Egerton joined John on stage at a concert in Hove, Sussex, during the singer’s 95th show on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Wearing a rainbow t-shirt as part of this month’s Pride celebrations, Egerton, who played John in the recent Rocketman biopic, joined John on stage for a rendition of ‘Your Song’ which you can see below.

It’s not the first time the pair have duetted; the pair performed together at the film’s premiere in Cannes and during John’s annual Oscar party earlier this year. At the latter, the two sung ‘Tiny Dancer.’

John recently released a new track ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ with Egerton, taken from the film’s soundtrack.

Speaking about the song, John said: “It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music – not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of [producer and composer] Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant.

“I didn’t want to be in Taron’s shadows, watching over the process. I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and, listening back, I’ve been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story.”

In a five-star review of Rocketman, NME wrote: “The entire cast throw themselves in with gusto, but none more than Egerton. He’s a powerful singer and can swell to match John’s huge personality, while also quietening everything for some really moving scenes of despair and hurt.

“Watching him bounce on stage covered in a rainbow of feathers, you see an actor who knows he’s found his moment.”