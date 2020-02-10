Watch Eminem give surprise performance at Oscars 2020

Eminem made a surprise appearance at tonight’s (February 9) Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

After a segment celebrating iconic music moments in movies presented by Lin Manuel Miranda, the rapper appeared through a trapdoor in the stage.

He then performed a version of ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured in his 2002 film 8 Mile, backed by a band and strings players. Members of the star-studded audience, including Kelly Marie Tran and Zazie Beetz, were seen singing along. Watch the performance below now.

Eminem has the Oscars crowd going BANANAS pic.twitter.com/31jEwzKQvv — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem is all of us rn#Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH — Erin Murray (@ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020



The first awards have been given out at the Oscars 2020, with Parasite, Little Women, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt amongst the winners so far. You can follow all the winners here.

Meanwhile, last month Eminem released his latest surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. He came under fire for some of the record’s content, including a lyric in which he seemingly made light of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack on ‘Unaccommodating’.

The star responded to critics in an open letter , in which he said the album was deliberately attempting to “shock the conscience” in an attempt to bring about societal change.

“Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, allow me to explain” he wrote on Twitter.