Watch Eminem give surprise performance at Oscars 2020

The rapper made an appearance after a VT dedicated to iconic music moments in movies

Rhian Daly
Eminem Oscars 2020
Eminem CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eminem made a surprise appearance at tonight’s (February 9) Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

After a segment celebrating iconic music moments in movies presented by Lin Manuel Miranda, the rapper appeared through a trapdoor in the stage.

He then performed a version of ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured in his 2002 film 8 Mile, backed by a band and strings players. Members of the star-studded audience, including Kelly Marie Tran and Zazie Beetz, were seen singing along. Watch the performance below now.

The first awards have been given out at the Oscars 2020, with Parasite, Little Women, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt amongst the winners so far. You can follow all the winners here.

Meanwhile, last month Eminem released his latest surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. He came under fire for some of the record’s content, including a lyric in which he seemingly made light of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack on ‘Unaccommodating’.


The star responded to critics in an open letter, in which he said the album was deliberately attempting to “shock the conscience” in an attempt to bring about societal change.

“Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, allow me to explain” he wrote on Twitter.

