Watch Eminem join Ed Sheeran onstage during ‘Mathematics’ US tour

Eminem joined Ed Sheeran onstage during a stop on the US leg of the singer’s ‘Mathematics’ world tour this weekend.

Performing at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday (July 15) – the hometown of Marshall Mathers, AKA Eminem – Sheeran brought the rap legend onstage to perform a couple of tracks.

Sheeran began to play a cover of 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile Soundtrack, telling the crowd he had only began to rehearse it earlier in the day, adding: “We’ll see how it goes.”

As the UK singer-songwriter played the track, Eminem emerged onto the stage and was met by an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

“Can I just say, he was gonna come out and do one song, but I said you can’t come out in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” Sheeran asked.

The duo then performed Eminem’s 2000 track ‘Stan’, with Sheeran filling in for Dido‘s parts. “Detroit I missed you,” Eminem told fans.

Watch footage of the performances below.

Last year, Sheeran joined Eminem for a performance of ‘Stan’ when the latter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Recounting the performance, Sheeran said: “I remember getting the call to do it. I was shooting… 14 music videos back to back… and it was like on my day off from shooting the music videos, and I was like, ‘I can’t say no. I can’t.’

“So, I got a plane straight after my music video, flew there for the song, and then that night flew back. It was really worth it.”

Sheeran has also previously credited Eminem’s music with helping him “cure” his childhood stutter.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, Sheeran remembered being gifted the rapper’s classic album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ when he was nine-years-old.

When he rapped along to the songs he found he stammered less, and was also undergoing speech therapy at the time.

Sheeran released his fifth studio album ‘Subtract’ in May, which become the fastest-selling album of 2023.