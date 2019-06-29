Watch Eminem and Logic’s new video for ‘Homicide’, starring Chris D’Elia

It's the imposters time to shine.

Eminem and Logic have released a video for ‘Homicide’, the pair’s collaborative track, and it stars comedian Chris D’Elia.

Featured on Logic’s recently released album ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, the video for ‘Homicide’ begins with Def Jam Records CEO Paul Rosenberg informing Logic that Em won’t be appearing in the video.

Instead, Logic is persuaded to shoot an alternate video where Chauncey Leopardi (who played Squints in The Sandlot) plays him, and comedian Chris D’Elia (whose impression of Eminem went viral last year and is sampled on the track) stars as Eminem.

Watch the video below:

If you watch the video all the way until the end you will notice that Em does in fact make an appearance, doing an impression of Chris D’Elia impersonating the him.

Meanwhile, a representative for Eminem has given an update on the rapper’s tapes that were recently reported to have been destroyed in a 2008 fire.

A host of master recordings from acts including Hole, Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, Aretha Franklin, Beck, and more were ruined in a blaze at Universal Studios in Hollywood, but were not reported until earlier this week.

Last week, it was reported that Eminem’s biological father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr, had died at the age of 67.

He was frequently accused of abandoning his son, who he never met, with the rap icon taking aim at his estranged father in some of his biggest hits.