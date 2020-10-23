Robert Pattinson joined Haim for their appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night (October 22).

The band delivered a Halloween-themed performance of their song ‘3am’, which featured on their third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’.

On the record, the track opens with a spoken word “voicemail” from a booty caller and, at the start of the performance, the band were seen declining a call from a contact listed as “Emotional Vampire”. When they rejected the call, a FaceTime clip of Pattinson appeared, with him reciting the intro.

Advertisement

The camera then cut to Haim performing ‘3am’ in a garden, dressed in wedding dresses and veils. Watch the performance below now.

Earlier this month (October 7), the trio released a new video for the song ‘Man From The Magazine’, shot by Paul Thomas Anderson. The clip found Danielle Haim behind the counter at the band’s favourite LA eatery, Canter’s Deli, which was also seen on the ‘WIMPIII’ cover artwork.

In June, Haim performed a special live-streamed show from Canter’s to celebrate the release of their latest record. It came after their intimate deli tour in March was cancelled midway through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, NME said: “By breaking from what the world might expect from them and letting themselves do whatever the hell they want, Haim have produced a record that’s experimental, soothing and vulnerable; it’s a thing of great beauty.”

Meanwhile, the band will hit the road next summer for a series of UK tour dates, including a night at London’s O2 Arena.