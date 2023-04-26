Watch Empire State Bastard’s live ‘Harvest’ video with Dave Lombardo: “Bastards in the wild!”

Metal supergroup Empire State Bastard have shared a new video for the debut single ‘Harvest’. Check out the footage below.

The video arrives following the band’s recent debut headline tour — which featured three dates across the UK and sold out almost instantly.

The band was founded by Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and their touring guitarist Mike Vennart, and also enlists Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Bitch Falcon’s Naomi Macleod. The new video is a live take of their debut track ‘Harvest’, and features footage collected from all three of their live shows.

When asked to describe the footage, the four-piece simply labeled it as “Bastards in the wild!” Check out the video below.

The video also comes ahead of their upcoming run of festival dates, scheduled for this summer. These feature a set in the UK’s own Download festival, as well as appearances at Hellfest, 2000trees, ArcTanGent, Malakoff Rockfestival and Wacken Open Air. Find a full list of scheduled dates below and information about tickets here.

Empire State Bastard are set to perform at:

JUNE

9 – Download Festival, UK

18 – Hellfest, France

JULY

7 – 2000trees Festival, UK

17 – ArcTanGent, UK

21 – Malakoff Rockfestival, Norway

AUGUST

2-5 – Wacken Open Air, Germany

Since forming in 2022, Empire State Bastard have already generated a strong cult following from rock and metal fans alike. As per a press release, the four-piece draw on influences from across the scene, including Melvins, Mike Patton, Siege and Slayer.

Their first single, ‘Harvest’ launched in March, and was “inspired by spending downtime during Biffy Clyro tours by sharing the heaviest, most avant-garde or the most sickeningly confrontational music they could find”.

Empire State Bastard took to the stage to perform their first-ever live gig on March 26 – taking place at the Cathouse venue in Glasgow. This was then followed by a show at Manchester’s Rebellion and a set at London’s Underworld later in the month.

Back in 2020, the frontman told NME why he wanted to pursue the project. “I like putting myself in these positions where I’m like, ‘I should never be doing this, so this is what I’m going to do,’” he explained.

“I don’t just want to do the same shit. Every time between records, I want to do something that’s fucked up and off the wall. It brings me back to Biffy and I’m more in love with it now than I’ve ever been.”