Watch Enter Shikari host virtual guitar lesson for fans

Enter Shikari‘s Rory Clewlow has shared a virtual guitar lesson online for fans – watch footage below.

In the new video, in association with Fender, the guitarist runs through how to play ‘The Great Unknown’, from the band’s recent album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’.

The video is part of Fender’s new Artist Check-In series, which sees bands including Enter Shikari and IDLES teaching fans how to play one of their songs on guitar, and each new video will see Fender making a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Watch the band’s virtual guitar lesson below.

Enter Shikari’s new album ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’ came out back in April. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Blending philosophy and science with the bloodied, bruised heart of someone who cares about their fellow man, ‘Nothing is True’ offers comfort, reason, familiarity and forward-thinking to give us the soundtrack we need for now. This isn’t the end, and Enter Shikari aren’t giving up the fight.”

Earlier this month, the band shared new live album ‘The Last Spark’, the latest instalment of their ongoing ‘Bootleg’ series.

‘The Last Spark’ is available to buy on a pay-what-you-want basis, with a minimum donation of £3. The album, recorded at the band’s show at Ancient Belgique in Brussels on April 17, 2019, will go towards supporting the band’s crew through the coronavirus pandemic.