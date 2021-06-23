Download Festival has shared a selection of official footage from last weekend’s test event, which saw 10,000 rock fans returning to Donington Park as part of official government research into the safe return of live music.

The event saw fans being encouraged to start mosh pits and party like the pandemic never happened as they enjoyed headline sets from Bullet For My Valentine, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Enter Shikari.

Download has now shared official footage from last weekend’s event, which captures the sheer euphoria of fans returning to Donington for the first time in two years.

It also includes brilliant snippets from the performances, such as the moment when Frank Carter launched himself into the crowd.

We came, we tested, we MOSHED. Here’s some highlights from an incredible weekend at #DownloadPilot. 🖤 We can’t wait to reunited once again on the hallowed turf at #DL2022. Weekend tickets on sale now. 🤘 https://t.co/K5W5cmZ61u Track: @whileshesleeps – Systematic pic.twitter.com/8nbg7zSaV9 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 22, 2021

Describing the event, Download boss Andy Copping told NME last Friday (June 18): “It’s looking amazing. Just coming on site and seeing everything set up is so cool.

“Obviously it’s like a miniature version of Download because we’re used to operating to 100,000 people every year and this year it’s only 10,000 – but it just feels so good to be seeing everybody.”

He added: “We booked all the bands, we booked all the staging, booked the steel shield, booked the staff, sold the tickets – we had to book the rain. Now it’s all done.”

Festival organiser Melvin Benn said that the pilot is “100 per cent” evidence that festivals can go ahead this summer.

“What is extraordinary about it is the level of compliance around the testing and requirements we have is absolutely extraordinary. In a way that you would expect when you are in the middle or towards the tail end of a pandemic, that level of compliance is extraordinary,” he said.

Reviewing last weekend’s event, NME wrote: “It’s proof of just how different this event is to regular Download; 2021’s event is a much-needed celebration of the future and, hopefully, a taste of things to come.