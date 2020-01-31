Watch Eric Cantona transform into the rightful king in Liam Gallagher’s epic ‘Once’ video

Eric Cantona has taken the starring role in the video for Liam Gallagher‘s ‘Once’, and it sees the cult football hero living up to his nickname – The King.

Having previously described the 2019 track as his “song of the year”, the new video shows the former Manchester United star passionately singing the track as he wanders through his vast palace.

As he heads from room to room, Cantona is seen swigging red wine from the bottle and plays a tune on a grand piano before he eventually assumes his rightful cloak and crown as he heads out into the wider world.

Despite being a die-hard Manchester City fan, Liam said he was “thrilled” to secure Cantona’s involvement for the new video.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer, star in my video for ‘Once’,” said Liam.

“Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him.”

His involvement in the video comes after Cantona previously shared an Instagram video of himself singing along to the track.

“When two Manchester legends meet,” he captioned the video. ‘Once’ my song of the year!”

An early version of ‘Once’ also features on Liam’s new ‘Acoustic Sessions’ EP which is released today (January 31).

“This is the original demo. It’s my favourite version; it’s silky smooth and it’s fizzy bubblech. Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream!,” Liam said of the new take on the track.

The rest of the EP features stripped-back versions of highlights from his 2019 solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ including ‘Now That I’ve

Found You’, ‘Alright Now’ and ‘Meadow’) alongside fresh takes on the Oasis classics ‘Cast No Shadow’ and ‘Stand By Me’.