Watch Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan play ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl

Last night’s Super Bowl LV was opened by a performance of the US National Anthem by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan – watch below.

The pair’s performance of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ came alongside H.E.R. kicking off the game with a performance of ‘America The Beautiful’, while The Weeknd played the hits for the coveted halftime show.

Speaking about the duet with Apple Music ahead of the performance, Church said of Sullivan: “She may be the best singer. I was floored. I’m a fan. I’ve went in and listened to everything she did. And I had heard her name, but full disclosure, I had not listened.”

See the duo’s performance below.

Alongside a host of official shows inside the stadium in Tampa, Super Bowl weekend saw a number of performances across the United States.

Metallica performed ‘Enter Sandman’ on a special edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, while Miley Cyrus joined forces with Billy Idol and Joan Jett for a tailgate performance for healthcare workers outside the Raymond James Stadium.

In other parts of Florida though, unofficial shows from the likes of Migos, 50 Cent and Steve Aoki, who all played gigs to packed crowds with few masks being worn and no social distancing.

In the wake of 50 Cent’s show in an airport hangar in St. Petersburg, Florida, the city’s mayor Rick Kriseman called the gig “stupid”.

“This isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl,” he said in a statement. “It’s not safe or smart. It’s stupid. We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent.”