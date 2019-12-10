Trending:

Watch Eurythmics perform together for the first time in five years

They hadn't played their own tracks in over 10 years

Tom Skinner
Eurythmics live
Eurythmics perform live, 2019. CREDIT: Getty

Eurythmics performed together for the first time in five years during Sting‘s benefit concert in New York last night (December 9). Check out the footage below.

The synth-pop outfit, comprised of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, last took to the stage in 2014 for a Beatles tribute concert in Los Angeles.

Last night’s appearance marked the first time Eurythmics had performed their own material live in over a decade, following an outing at the UK Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2008.

The group played a trio of ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’, and their hit ‘Sweet Dreams’ at NYC’s Beacon Theatre before returning to the stage for a rendition of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”.

Sting’s 30th We’ll Be Together event, which was held in aid of The Rainforest Fund, also welcomed a performance from Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, with DMC contributing a verse to ‘Rapture’. Elsewhere, Bruce Springsteen played ‘Dancing In The Dark’ and also teamed up with John Mellencamp.

Annie Lennox, meanwhile, has joined a lengthy list of UK artists and leading music bodies in signing an open letter calling for the current Brexit deal to be scrapped in a bid to prevent serious damage to the industry.

Enter ShikariThe Libertines‘ Carl BaratNadine ShahBilly Bragg and Blur‘s Dave Rowntree are also among those to have offered their support.

