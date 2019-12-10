Watch Eurythmics perform together for the first time in five years

Eurythmics performed together for the first time in five years during Sting‘s benefit concert in New York last night (December 9). Check out the footage below.

The synth-pop outfit, comprised of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, last took to the stage in 2014 for a Beatles tribute concert in Los Angeles.

Last night’s appearance marked the first time Eurythmics had performed their own material live in over a decade, following an outing at the UK Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2008.

Advertisement

The group played a trio of ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Here Comes the Rain Again’, and their hit ‘Sweet Dreams’ at NYC’s Beacon Theatre before returning to the stage for a rendition of Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”.

Sting’s 30th We’ll Be Together event, which was held in aid of The Rainforest Fund, also welcomed a performance from Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, with DMC contributing a verse to ‘Rapture’. Elsewhere, Bruce Springsteen played ‘Dancing In The Dark’ and also teamed up with John Mellencamp.

Advertisement

Annie Lennox, meanwhile, has joined a lengthy list of UK artists and leading music bodies in signing an open letter calling for the current Brexit deal to be scrapped in a bid to prevent serious damage to the industry.

Enter Shikari, The Libertines‘ Carl Barat, Nadine Shah, Billy Bragg and Blur‘s Dave Rowntree are also among those to have offered their support.