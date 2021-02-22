Watch Evanescence perform ‘Wasted On You’ on ‘Kimmel’

Evanescence have taken to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a performance of ‘Wasted On You’, lifted from their forthcoming album ‘The Bitter Truth’.

The performance saw each of the band’s five members perform separately, in locations such as California, Florida, Georgia and Germany, with singer Amy Lee performing in a living room filled with various dolls and stuffed animals.

Watch the performance below:

‘The Bitter Truth’ is set for release on Friday March 26, marking the band’s first album of all-new music since the release of their self-titled third album back in 2011.

‘Wasted On You’ was the first taste of ‘The Bitter Truth’ fans received, being released in April of last year. Evanescence followed that up with the release of ‘The Game Is Over’, ‘Yeah Right’ and ‘Use My Voice‘.

The latter saw the band recruit the likes of The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen, Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale to collaborate on the song.

Earlier in 2020, Lee collaborated with Bring Me The Horizon on their latest EP, ‘Post Human: Survival Horror‘. She featured on track ‘One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March To Your Death’, which she also co-wrote.

In June of last year, Evanescence shared a stripped-back cover of Bananarama’s ‘Cruel Summer’.