A teaser of what to expect from Glastonbury Festival‘s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestreamed event has dropped.

In the trailer we see short snippets of Wolf Alice, HAIM, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka rehearsing their sets, which will be broadcast live at different times from 7pm BST onwards to ticketholders this Saturday (May 22). Repeat showings of Saturday’s recordings will be shown on Sunday (May 23) at 2pm BST and 7pm BST.

Also on the bill for the festival’s one-off special are Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Róisín Murphy and Honey Dijon, who together will take viewers on “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Organisers have also shared behind-the-scenes images of various acts prepping for their sets, including Jorja Smith’s forest gig setting and HAIM performing at the Stone Circle.

The teaser clip follows news of a different one-day concert, called Equinox, that Glastonbury Festival organisers are hoping to hold this September.