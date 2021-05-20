NewsMusic News

Watch exciting new trailer for Glastonbury’s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ virtual festival

Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES and others are seen performing in different Worthy Farm settings

By Charlotte Krol
Ellie Rowsell od Wolf Alice; Kano; Joe Talbot of IDLES. CREDIT: Getty (various)

A teaser of what to expect from Glastonbury Festival‘s ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestreamed event has dropped.

In the trailer we see short snippets of Wolf Alice, HAIM, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka rehearsing their sets, which will be broadcast live at different times from 7pm BST onwards to ticketholders this Saturday (May 22). Repeat showings of Saturday’s recordings will be shown on Sunday (May 23) at 2pm BST and 7pm BST.

Also on the bill for the festival’s one-off special are Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Róisín Murphy and Honey Dijon, who together will take viewers on “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Organisers have also shared behind-the-scenes images of various acts prepping for their sets, including Jorja Smith’s forest gig setting and HAIM performing at the Stone Circle.

The teaser clip follows news of a different one-day concert, called Equinox, that Glastonbury Festival organisers are hoping to hold this September.

Glastonbury has been granted a licence by the local council to host a live music event on its festival site with an audience this year, paving the way for a potential limited concert in September with up to just shy of 50,000 attendees.

As Somerset County Gazette reports, the council’s Licensing Sub-Committee has now granted approval for such a licence – albeit with a list of more than 50 conditions.This includes the agreement that any live music shows must take place on the Pyramid Stage, while a maximum capacity of 49,999 people (including staff, performers and crew) will be permitted on site and no camping will be allowed.

