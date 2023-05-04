Alex Vargas shares Beatles cover from ‘Ted Lasso’ and exclusive live clips

Alex Vargas has released his cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Hey Jude’ from his recent cameo in Ted Lasso, as well as sharing two exclusive live session clips with NME. Check out ‘Yougazer’ above and ‘Shine Your Way Out’ below.

Appearing in the eighth episode of the ongoing third season yesterday (May 3), Varga appeared briefly in the Apple TV+ comedy series – performing a musical interlude that saw him cover the classic track by The Beatles.

“It was quite random. I was asked if I could film myself singing ‘Hey Jude’ for a part as a busker on the show,” he said to NME, explaining how the cameo arose. “Thing is, I’d already watched seasons one and two at this point and was excited for a new season to come out. Who’d have thought I’d get to sing a little tune in season three?”

Advertisement

He also added that everyone he met on set were “such a lovely bunch of people” who “made the whole experience very comfortable”, as well as confessing that he is a fan of the Liverpool rock icons, and embedded “little homages” to them throughout ‘Big Big Machine’.

Prior to the launch of season three in March, Ted Lasso was among the shows leading the 2022 Emmy nominations. Both the Jason Sudeikis-led series and HBO’s The White Lotus were among the most celebrated shows of the night, with 20 nominations each. The only show to surpass this number was another HBO series, Succession, which led the pack with 25 nominations.

On the night, Ted Lasso won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and both Brett Goldstein and leading man Jason Sudeikis won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Leading Actor in a Comedy Series respectively.

‘Yougazer’ and ‘Shine Your Way Out’ are both taken from the Danish singer’s latest album, ‘Big Big Machine’, which was shared earlier this year. The LP marked his third full-length release, following on from 2019’s ‘Ego (Super/Trip/Maniac)’ and his 2017 debut, ‘Cohere’.