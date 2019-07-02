Watch an exclusive video of The Cure’s lush ‘Lullaby’ performance from new Hyde Park movie

The spiderman comes...

Fresh from their magnificent Glastonbury 2019 closing headline set, The Cure are gearing up for the cinematic release of their new film Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London. Watch the performance of ‘Lullaby’ on NME first below.

Filmed at The Cure’s “epic” and career-spanning set at London’s Hyde Park last summer and shot in 4K by the band’s longtime collaborator Tim Pope, the film will be screened in cinemas across the world on 11 July, with tickets available here.

If you’ve still got Cure fever from Glastonbury and can’t wait for the movie to drop, then check out the exclusive premiere of the ‘Lullaby’ from the show below.

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band,” said The Cure frontman Robert Smith. “It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget”.

Director Tim Pope added: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history – and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm ‘In Orange’ 1986 concert film – I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music. Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Robert himself will tell the story and this will work alongside other events for the band’s 40-year celebration,” Pope previously said of the film.

He continued: “The film to which I will bring my own style of jiggery-pokery will use as well as ‘old favourites’ a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before; Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah.”

Reviewing The Cure’s set at Hyde Park last year , NME described it as “an evening of pure perfection”.

“Come rain, come shine, come night, come day, The Cure never falter,” wrote NME. “The heavens smiled down on Hyde Park today, but with a setlist like that Robert Smith and co were only ever going to make for the ultimate festival band.

“With Smith’s voice as strong and pure as it has ever been over the last four decades and the band clearly revelling in the joy of just playing, you sense that you’re witnessing that rare feat of a band perhaps entering their prime rather than their twilight years.”

The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London will be in cinemas from July 11. Find your closest screening here.