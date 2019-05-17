Watch Ezra Miller’s Sons Of An Illustrious Father cover The Pussycat Dolls’ ‘Don’t Cha’ in creepy music video

The band have recorded their own version of the hit song

Ezra Miller and his band, Sons of An Illustrious Father, have recorded a version of ‘Don’t Cha’ by The Pussycat Dolls – watch the video below.

Released in the form of a dark video that features some neon lighting and choreography by Bobbi Jene Smith, Miller and co. tackle the 2005 hit by slowing down the tempo and giving it a more chilling feel.

The Pussycat Dolls were an American girl group and dance ensemble, founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1995. Fronted by Nicole Scherzinger, the band had hits in the form of ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘When I Grow Up’ before they disbanded in 2010.

Watch Ezra and the Sons of and Illustrious Father’s cover of ‘Don’t Cha’ below:

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller last year spoke out about his own #MeToo story, which happened when he was underage.

The Fantastic Beasts actor revealed the occurrence for the first time in a new interview, in which he suggested “powerful men” should submit to women and “feminine power” because “they’re fucking up the world.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said he had an uncomfortable experience with a director and a producer. “They gave me wine and I was underage,” he said. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.’”