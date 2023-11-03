Watch Fall Out Boy cover Blur’s ‘Song 2’ in London

Fall Out Boy have covered Blur’s ‘Song 2’ at their latest gig in London. Check out the moment below.

At London’s O2 arena yesterday (November 2) the band covered Blur’s classic song, from the band’s 1997 self-titled fifth album.

Elsewhere in the hit-filled show, the band performed ‘Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy’ with Awsten Knight of Waterparks. The band performed covers of Jimmy Eat World‘s ‘The Middle’, Billy Joel‘s ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ and ELO‘s ‘Mr Blue Sky’.

The band also debuted the songs ‘So Much (for) Stardust’ and ‘The (Shipped) Gold Standard’ live for the first time. Check out footage from the gig and the set list below:

Full video of Fall Out Boy performing "Mr Blue Sky" (cover) x "I’ve Got All This Ringing in My Ears and None on My Fingers" x "Golden" x "So Much (for) Stardust" tonight at O2 in London ✨ (sorry for my tears and my comments)

(Live from falloutboydreamersmx on Insta)@fobtours pic.twitter.com/M7hgMWG3R3 — All Stars Show 💫 (@allstarsshow_) November 2, 2023

The full set list was:

‘The Middle’ (Jimmy Eat World song)

‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ (Billy Joel song)

‘The Pink Seashell’

‘Love From the Other Side’

‘The Phoenix’

‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

‘Uma Thurman’

‘A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More ‘Touch Me”

‘Dead on Arrival’

‘Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy’ (with Awsten Knight of Waterparks)

‘Calm Before the Storm’

‘This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race’

‘Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes’

‘Heaven, Iowa’

‘Bang the Doldrums’

‘Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet’

‘Mr. Blue Sky’ (Electric Light Orchestra cover)

‘I’ve Got All This Ringing In My Ears and None On My Fingers’

‘Golden’

‘So Much (for) Stardust’

‘Baby Annihilation Video’

‘Song 2’ (Blur cover)

‘Dance, Dance’

‘Hold Me Like a Grudge’

‘The (Shipped) Gold Standard’

‘Young Volcanoes’

‘My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)’

‘Thnks fr th Mmrs’

‘Centuries’

‘Saturday’

Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy announced a ‘Take This To Your Grave’ 20th anniversary reissue featuring two previously unreleased demos.

It’s been two decades since Fall Out Boy released their debut and to celebrate, that album is getting a reissue on blue vinyl alongside a 36-page coffee table book. The vinyl features two unreleased demos called ‘Colorado Song’ and ‘Jakus Song’.

There will only be 5000 copies available to purchase exclusively via the Fall Out Boy online store from December 15.

Fall Out Boy also recently announced plans for a US tour in 2024 with Jimmy Eat World as support. You can purchase tickets here and view the full list of tour dates here.