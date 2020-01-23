News Music News

Watch Fall Out Boy make fun guest appearance on ‘The Price is Right’

"Come on down!"

Elizabeth Aubrey
Fall Out Boy, Price is Right
Fall Out Boy appeared on a music special of 'The Price is Right'

Fall Out Boy have appeared on American television show, ‘The Price Is Right’. You can watch footage of the moment below.

Pate Wentz and Patrick Stump appeared on the long-running gameshow as part of the show’s Grammy week celebrations. Other artists to appear this week include Haim, Diplo and Anderson .Paak. 

Wentz later shared a clip of the moment he appeared on Twitter, writing: “Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade.”

Advertisement

One fan in the audience won a trip to Paris to see the band on tour alongside Green Day and Weezer later this year. You can watch some clips of the moment below.

View this post on Instagram

get your guesses ready on tuesday 💸

A post shared by Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) on

Advertisement

 

Fall Out Boy will be hitting the road for their joint Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer this summer, which will be calling at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.

The full dates for the Hella Mega Tour are below.

JUNE
24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
26 – London, London Stadium
27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium
29 – Dublin, RDS Arena

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Wentz said: “To me, I remember, in the 90s, there was this one summer, and Guns N’ Roses, Metallica went on the stadium tour and my parents didn’t let me go to it.

“You want to recreate that memory. Hopefully if somebody who gets to go to the tour, I think this tour represents counter-programming, I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents  counter programming to that and it’s awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it.”

The band recently also released their  ‘best of’ compilation ‘Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Music News

NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

Andrew Trendell -
The winners will be revealed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.