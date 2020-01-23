Watch Fall Out Boy make fun guest appearance on ‘The Price is Right’

Fall Out Boy have appeared on American television show, ‘The Price Is Right’. You can watch footage of the moment below.

Pate Wentz and Patrick Stump appeared on the long-running gameshow as part of the show’s Grammy week celebrations. Other artists to appear this week include Haim, Diplo and Anderson .Paak.

Wentz later shared a clip of the moment he appeared on Twitter, writing: “Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade.”

One fan in the audience won a trip to Paris to see the band on tour alongside Green Day and Weezer later this year. You can watch some clips of the moment below.

Today we're rockin with @PatrickStump and @PeteWentz from @FallOutBoy. Reply with an emoji to show us your excitement! pic.twitter.com/ULLyGLTnMX — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade 😦 https://t.co/O2CBWMMyhb — pw (@petewentz) January 22, 2020

In case you missed today's awesome episode of #PriceIsRight Music Week with @falloutboy, you can watch it here: https://t.co/5D7dNwzmQn pic.twitter.com/S9Fl6gkLuo — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

Clips of Patrick and Pete on The Price Is Right! I’m still reeling from that hug and from them modeling the items pic.twitter.com/ps1eZVxXfD — moe loves ab/ap (@skeletalmorgan) January 21, 2020

Fall Out Boy will be hitting the road for their joint Hella Mega Tour with Green Day and Weezer this summer, which will be calling at Glasgow, London, Huddersfield and Dublin in June 2020.

The full dates for the Hella Mega Tour are below.

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Wentz said: “To me, I remember, in the 90s, there was this one summer, and Guns N’ Roses, Metallica went on the stadium tour and my parents didn’t let me go to it.

“You want to recreate that memory. Hopefully if somebody who gets to go to the tour, I think this tour represents counter-programming, I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter programming to that and it’s awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it.”

The band recently also released their ‘best of’ compilation ‘Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two’.