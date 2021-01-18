Watch Fall Out Boy perform at Joe Biden’s pre-inauguration concert

Fall Out Boy played ‘Centuries’ as part of a special pre-inauguration concert for US president-elect Joe Biden last night (January 17) – watch footage below.

The Chicago band were joined by James Taylor, Carole King and more at the We The People event, which was co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

For the performance Fall Out Boy played their 2014 track ‘Centuries’ in a studio setting.

Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as the next US President on Wednesday (January 20) after his victory over Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Foo Fighters are among the acts set to perform at various inauguration events on the day, while Lady Gaga is to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ following Biden’s inauguration.

Elsewhere, the New Radicals are also set to reform after 22 years for a performance at the event, while Justin Timberlake recently revealed that he’s written a new song called ‘Better Days’ for his appearance at the ceremony.

Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris also recently shared an inauguration playlist, which features Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and more.

The late MF DOOM also appears on the playlist, and a number of fans of the rapper, who died late last year, have shared their upset at his inclusion.

The unhappiness stems from DOOM, who was British-born and never obtained US citizenship, being refused re-entry into the States in 2010 after a European tour, when Joe Biden was Vice President to Barack Obama.

One fan tweeted: “MF DOOM died in a foreign country because Joe Biden’s president wouldn’t let him come back to his homeland”, while a further user claimed that it was “insulting that the Obama administration deported MF DOOM and then Joe Biden puts him on his inauguration playlist”.