Watch fan invade stage during Harry Styles’ Brazil concert

Harry Styles was interrupted by a stage invader during his show in Brazil last night (December 8) – see the footage below.

The former One Direction singer was performing at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro as part of the South American leg of his 2022 ‘Love On Tour’ when a fan managed to get up on-stage.

In a video capturing the moment, Styles is seen delivering a live rendition of 1D’s 2011 debut single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ as a group of security guards attempt to remove the individual.

The ‘Harry’s House’ star moved away from the chaos that was unfolding nearby, and continued performing the hit.

Following the disruption, Styles reportedly said to the audience (via Metro): “Well, that was different… everybody OK?”

He added, “I’m shooketh, I’m shooketh” before thanking his security guards for promptly dealing with the situation.

Last month, Styles was struck in the face by a sweet thrown by a crowd member at a gig in Los Angeles. He was also hit in the groin by a flying object at a Chicago concert back in October.

Today (December 9), it’s been reported that a merch truck for Styles’ current tour has been hijacked by gunmen in Brazil. At the time of writing, neither the attackers nor the vehicle have yet been found.

As reported by Brazilian outlet G1, the van was driving south on the motorway towards the southern city of Curtiba, where Styles is due to perform tomorrow night (December 10).

The singer is then scheduled to play two nights in São Paulo next week (December 13, 14), marking his final live shows of the year.

Harry Styles is set to return to the UK and Ireland next summer as an extension to his mammoth ‘Love On Tour’.

Meanwhile, ‘Harry’s House’ has landed at Number 16 on NME‘s ’50 best albums of 2022’ list. Its lead single ‘As It Was’ came in at Number Three in our ’50 best songs of 2022′ feature.