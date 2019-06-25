Watch fan play through 80 Rammstein songs in 8 minutes

Epic.

A YouTube star has proved their devotion to Rammstein after blasting through 80 of the German metal band’s tracks in an impressive eight minutes.

The video is the brainchild of vlogger Paschalis Theotokis, who previously received plaudits for blasting through 70 Slipknot songs in seven minutes and 999 Metallica tracks in just 10 minutes.

Self-described by Theotokis as “gigalyric videos”, the latest sees him emulating all the theatrics of the German rockers as he speeds through the likes of ‘Tier’, ‘Sonne’ and ‘Rein Raus’.

You can watch his latest effort in full below.

This comes as Rammstein continue with their European stadium tour, which sees playing a string of dates before arriving at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK on July 6 for their only UK show of the summer.

They also released their seventh album last month, which was described by NME as a “resounding triumph” in a four-star review.

“While so many bands of their ‘90s industrial/nu-metal ilk have slipped away into obscurity (Spineshank, Trapt or Powerman 5000, anyone?), Rammstein and their unshakable sound have remained tethered to their originality, fusing catchy lyrics with serious industrial power hooks,” our verdict stated.

“For that they should be applauded across the board, because this album is undoubtedly a resounding triumph.”