Watch Fantômas reunite at the Mr. Bungle and Melvins tour closer

Fantômas reunited on the closing night of the revived ‘Geek Show’ tour featuring Mr. Bungle, Melvins and Spotlights last week.

Mr. Bungle’s Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn and Dave Lombaro, along with Melvins’ guitarist Buzz Osborne – all members of the supergroup which formed in 1998 – have been performing on tour together this month, but took to the stage together to reunite Fantômas to close out the run.

Joined alongside Mr. Bungle guitarists Trey Spruance and Scott Ian, they finished the tour in at the CA Fox Theater in Oakland, California last week (May 24) to perform Henry Mancini’s ‘Experiment In Terror’, which featured on their 2001 album ‘The Director’s Cut’.

Watch footage of the reunion below.

The last time Fantômas reunited was back in 2017 when they opened for Tools in San Bernadino, California, but Dale Crover covered for Lombardo.

Fantômas’ most recent release was 2011’s ‘The Director’s Cut Live: A New Year’s Revolution’, a live album of their December 31, 2008, performance at San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall.

In 2020, Melvins’ Osborne also teamed up with Dunn of Mr. Bungle to release their collaborative album ‘Gift of Sacrifice’.

Elsewhere, back in December 2022, Mike Patton found himself in a brief stand-off with a drone during Mr. Bungle’s set at Knotfest Chile.

The band was about halfway through their set at the Slipknot-curated festival performing a cover of Slayer’s ‘Hell Awaits’ when a fan attempted to film a chunk of the performance using a small drone.

Patton was visibly annoyed by its presence, flipping it off and taunting it before attempting to whack it down with his microphone.

In 2021, Patton cancelled his Faith No More and Mr. Bungle tour dates, citing mental health reasons.

He said he was suffering from pre-existing “issues” that were “exacerbated by the pandemic”.