Watch Fatboy Slim perform on world’s biggest holographic stage

Fatboy Slim – or rather, a holographic likeness of him – performed a surprise show at Alexandra Palace on the world’s biggest holographic stage last night.

The gig was organised by EE and saw the DJ behind the decks in the form of a huge hologram, created using cutting-age technology and streamed on the mobile network’s Instagram. The 50 metre tall holo-gauze is the same height as the leaning tower of Pisa, and suspended from two cranes.

Last week, fans were invited to submit videos of them dancing to the DJ’s hit ‘Praise You’, unaware that they would end up becoming his virtual backing dancers during the world-first set.

“Last night was a wild ride! We took over London’s skyline and made history,” said Fatboy Slim in a statement following the performance. “A massive shout out to all those fans who joined me on the world’s biggest holographic stage to kickstart a brand-new era for EE.”

Fatboy Slim delivered a landmark holographic performance above Alexandra Palace on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Q6Ow1B2m6i — London Live (@LondonLive) October 20, 2023

Despite being known for telecommunications, EE is currently expanding to become the UK’s largest subscription service.

“New EE is committed to becoming the UK’s most personal, customer-focused technology brand so we are proud to have been able to give people up and down the country a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on the world’s biggest holographic stage with their musical hero, Fatboy Slim,” Christian Thrane, Marketing Director at EE, said.

Meanwhile, Fatboy Slim celebrated the 25th anniversary of his seminal album ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ with a special reissue to celebrate National Album Day.

This year’s event, which is organised by the BPI, was themed around big albums from the ’90s.

Reflecting on the landmark anniversary, Fatboy Slim said: “I’m still surprised and gladdened by the response that ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby’ has had. I didn’t see it going global, I thought it was a very ‘English’ sounding record. I definitely did not imagine people would still be talking about it 25 years later. I remember saying as much at the time! Thank you to everyone to has enjoyed it over the years.”