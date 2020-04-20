It has been revealed that Norman Cook’s daughter made her DJ debut earlier this month as ‘Fat Girl Slim’.

Ten-year-old Nelly Cook streamed her first DJ set under the family-inspired moniker at Camp Bestival’s Stay at Home Easter Sleepover on April 11.

Nelly played a 53-minute set from her home whilst her dad, better known as Fatboy Slim, made several cameos, helping his daughter with some of the song transitions and dancing in the background.

At these points, Nelly could be seen rolling her eyes and holding up a sign that read ‘Bad Dad Dancing. Sorry.” You can see the set in full here.

Last week (April 15), Fatboy Slim announced a free gig in his hometown of Brighton for NHS workers to thank them for their work in combatting the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

The DJ and producer is the latest big-name artist to announce a special event for health workers, following on from the likes of Liam Gallagher, Manic Street Preachers and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott.

Fatboy Slim announced the gig on Twitter and confirmed that he intended to throw a “free party” for NHS workers at the Brighton Centre on October 28.

The DJ extended “an invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners” as well as “all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service (+ importantly their +1s)” to attend the show.

“By the time life returns to normal, we will all want to celebrate together and I would like to do my bit to reward and thank everyone who has been holding our lives together in these most difficult of times,” the DJ said in a statement about the gig.

“So I extend an invitation to all NHS doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners plus all blue light staff, ambulance, police and fire service – and importantly their plus ones – to let their hair down with me and dance off the cobwebs to rejoice in the end of this emergency.”