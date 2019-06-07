Watch Father John Misty debut a new song at tour opener

The musician kicked off his co-headline tour with Jason Isbell with a surprise for fans

Father John Misty has debuted a brand new song on the first night of his latest tour.

The star kicked off his co-headline tour with Jason Isbell at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre last night (June 6).

Between ‘Real Love Baby’ and ‘God’s Favourite Customer’, he aired a previously unheard song for the first time. “Here’s one you might know,” he introduced the new track.

“I guess time just makes fools of us all,” Misty sings over sax and synths. You can watch fan-shot footage of the song below.

In December, the musician debuted another new song during a benefit show for the California wildfires.

Father John Misty released his latest album, ‘God’s Favourite Customer’, in June 2018. In a four-star review, NME said: “It’s a record riddled with questions, while refusing to offer answers. In remaining tight-lipped, this taciturn new aspect to Father John Misty might be his most genuinely sincere, and his most profound.”

The star will return to the UK later this summer when he plays in Glasgow on August 2, before headlining Green Man between August 15-18. He will be joined at the festival by fellow headliners Four Tea and Eels, alongside the likes of Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Stereolab, Broken Social Scene, Whitney, Gwenno, Julia Jacklin, Yak, and more.