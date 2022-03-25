Watch Finneas bust some impressive dance moves to his new single ‘Naked’

Finneas has shared his first music of 2022 with new single ‘Naked’, which sees him bust some impressive dance moves – you can view the video below.

The track is the first from Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator since his debut album ‘Optimist’ was released last October.

The song focuses on a break up as he sings: “Ended back in early ’18/ We didn’t want the same thing / I don’t like the taste of cigarettes or your complaining,” before he admits: “I can’t believe you’ve seen me naked.”

Advertisement

It follows his recent cover of Bon Iver‘s 2008 track ‘Flume’ for Spotify Singles and the three songs he wrote with Eilish for Disney‘s soundtrack to their new film Turning Red.

Reviewing Finneas’ debut solo album ‘Optimist’ upon its release last year, NME said: “He made his name producing and writing for his megastar sister Billie Eilish, and now it’s Finneas’ turn to step into the spotlight. ‘Optimist’ has been a long time coming – it follows a whopping 23 singles released since 2016 – and fully justifies why he’s become the industry’s producer du jour.

“The record takes two paths to do that – classic, timeless pop songwriting and something more modern and cutting-edge. He excels at both, bringing rich, warm melodies to life while flexing his experimental chops.”

Meanwhile, Finneas and Eilish met with US President Joe Biden in The White House last month. The musician siblings were invited, along with their parents Maggie and Patrick, to meet the US President following their support for Biden during the 2020 US election.