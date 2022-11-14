Watch first trailer for Abbey Road Studios documentary with Paul McCartney, Elton John and more

The first trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, a new documentary charting the importance of Abbey Road Studios, has landed.

Directed by Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary McCartney, If These Walls Could Sing is released next month in celebration of the famous recording studios’ 90th anniversary.

The documentary premieres on Disney+ on December 16 and includes interviews with The Beatles‘ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, as well as Elton John, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Roger Waters, Celeste and George Lucas (whose Star Wars soundtracks were partly recorded at Abbey Road).

Abbey Road Studios was the backdrop for some of history’s greatest musical moments. The Beatles set up camp there in the ’60s and named their penultimate album after the studios and the St John’s Wood road.

“When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way,” Elton John says at the start of the new trailer, which you can watch below. “People want to come here. They want the sound of Abbey Road.”

The trailer for If These Walls Could Sing also shows pictures of director Mary crawling on the rugs of the studios before spotlighting her father. “This was our home, we spent so much time here,” Paul says.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney has recalled in an extract from his new book his experiences of crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae.