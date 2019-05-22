Watch the first trailer for new Leonard Cohen documentary ‘Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love’

The film will explore the musician's relationship with his muse, Marianne Ihlen

The first trailer for a new documentary about Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen, has been released online.

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love will explore the musician’s relationship with Ihlen, who inspired songs like ‘So Long, Marianne’.

The film will document the pair’s initial meeting on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and their life in a bohemian community. The trailer also features an excerpt from a letter Cohen wrote to Ihlen just before her death, in which he said: “Dearest Marianne, I’m just a little behind you – close enough to take your hand.” Watch the trailer below now.

Nick Broomfield (Whitney: Can I Be Me, Kurt & Courtney) directed Marianne & Leonard, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The documentary features unseen footage captured by both Broomfield and the documentarian D.A. Pennebaker. It will arrive in cinemas in the US on July 5.

Last year, Cohen’s son Adam confirmed he was working on an unfinished collection of songs by his father. “I was tasked with finishing a few more songs of his that we started together on the last album, so his voice is literally still in my life,” Adam, who is also a producer, said. “It’s a bizarre and delicious entanglement.”

He added that the tone of the material “resembles his older work, something more romantic.” A release date for the posthumous album has yet to be announced.