Watch the first trailer for new Michael Hutchence documentary ‘Mystify’ – featuring unseen footage

It's a comprehensive look at the life of the doomed INXS icon.

The first trailer has been released for Mystify, a new documentary capturing the life of troubled INXS star Michael Hutchence.

The film, which debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year, examines the story of the Australian music icon and the events leading up to his untimely death in November 1997.

As well as featuring testimonies from some of Hutchence’s closest friends and family, the film also features previously unseen footage – providing a new glimpse at the singer’s life on and off stage.

“He was the complete package”, a voiceover from a close friend teases early on. “Everyone wanted a piece of him.”

The film also examines Hutchence’s relationships with the likes of Kylie Minogue – who herself features in the film.

“If you’re a sensual being, all of your senses need stimulation,” Minogue is heard to say in the new clip. “A lot of it was based around pleasure… let’s face it.”

The film also includes interviews with Bono, the surviving members of the band, Hutchence’s siblings Rhett and Tina, stepmother Susie and producer Nick Launay.

The film also sees Minogue reveal how her relationship with Hutchence was “doomed“, while model and former girlfriend Helena christensen details how the singer’s 1992 brain injury after he was assaulted by a taxi driver, and how he grew “dark and very angry” after losing his sense of smell as a result of his injuries.

It was previously confirmed that the new documentary will air on BBC – with BBC Music’s head of commissioning Jan Young husband commenting: “Michael Hutchence was one of the most influential and charismatic rock stars of the modern era, and I’m delighted that this moving documentary will air on BBC2.” There is currently no transmission date scheduled for the film.

The soundtrack to the film ‘Mystify – A Musical Journey With Michael Hutchence’ will be released on July 5, 2019.